Giants Signing DT Roy Robertson-Harris

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants are signing DT Roy Robertson-Harris to a contract.

He adds it’s a two-year, $10 million deal for the veteran defensive lineman who was cut by the Seahawks this offseason.

Robertson-Harris had a visit with the Cardinals this weekend but elected to sign on the East Coast instead.

Robertson-Harris, 31, signed with the Bears in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was able to stick on the final 53-man roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent on a $645,000 deal in 2019.

The Bears placed a second-round tender worth $3.27 million on Robertson-Harris in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $24.4 million contract that includes $14 million in guarantees with the Jaguars in 2021.

From there, Jacksonville signed Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $30 million extension last year. The Jaguars traded him to the Seahawks in October in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

In 2024, Robertson-Harris appeared in six games for the Jaguars and 11 games for the Seahawks, recording 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass defense.