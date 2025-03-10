Giants Signing OT James Hudson To Two-Year Deal

The Giants are signing former Browns OT James Hudson to a two-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo.
Hudson, 25, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and a First-Team All-AAC as a senior. He was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Hudson finished the final year a four-year $4,272,415 rookie deal that included a $792,415 signing bonus.
In 2024, Hudson appeared in four games for the Browns making three starts.
