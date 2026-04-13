Giants Signing QB Brandon Allen

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are signing QB Brandon Allen to the roster.

He slots in as the No. 3 quarterback behind Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston.

Allen, 33, is a former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas by the Jaguars in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.4 million rookie contract when the Jaguars waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Rams claimed Allen off of waivers and he bounced on and off their practice squad for a few years. The Rams waived Allen coming out of the preseason in 2019 and the Broncos later claimed him.

Denver declined to tender Allen as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Cincinnati waived him coming out of camp but re-signed him to the practice squad, eventually promoting him to the active roster and starting role in spot duty for Joe Burrow. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021 and returned to the team as Burrow’s backup.

Allen then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023 and returned on another one-year contract in 2024. He signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Allen appeared in one game for the Titans and completed 17 of 30 passes for 72 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.