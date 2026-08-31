Giants Signing QB Jake Haener To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants will sign QB Jake Haener to their practice squad to serve as the No. 3 quarterback.

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020.

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. However, he was waived after three seasons.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.