Giants Signing WR Charlie Jones & CB Elijah Jones To PS

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are signing WR Charlie Jones and CB Elijah Jones to their practice squad.

These are two fairly interesting additions for practice squad signings. Charlie Jones has a return touchdown in each of the past three seasons, while the other Jones was a third-rounder by Arizona in 2024.

Jones, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4.52 million rookie contract when the Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 14 games and failed to catch his lone target on offense. He returned 13 punts for 115 yards (8.8 yards per return) and 42 kickoffs for 1,084 yards (25.8 average) and one touchdown.

Jones, 26, was a four-year starter at Boston College, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and was an honorable mention for All-ACC in 2022.

Jones signed a four-year, $5,685,518 rookie contract that includes a $954,920 signing bonus and carries a $708,730 cap figure in 2024. He was going into the third year of that deal when Arizona waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Jones appeared in 60 games and recorded 156 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 43 pass defenses.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded three tackles and two pass deflections.