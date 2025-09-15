Giants Signing WR Dalen Cambre

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants are signing WR Dalen Cambre to their practice squad.

Cambre, 24, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the team’s final roster cuts at camp this year.

In his collegiate career, Cambre appeared in 64 games for Louisiana and caught 10 passes for 123 yards.