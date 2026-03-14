Giants Signing WR Darnell Mooney

By
Nate Bouda
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Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Giants plan to sign WR Darnell Mooney to a contract. 

Darnell Mooney

According to Ian Rapoport, Mooney’s contract is a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. 

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the Giants’ compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Mooney, 28, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named second-team all-conference in his junior season. The Bears traded up to draft him with the No. 173 pick in the fifth round in 2020. 

Mooney played out the final year of a four-year, $2,917,050 rookie contract that included a $282,050 signing bonus.

He later joined the Falcons on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million fully guaranteed back in 2024. However, the Falcons released him a few weeks ago. 

In 2025, Mooney appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and 32 seven passes for 443 yards and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents

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