Giants Starting QB Jake Fromm In Week 16

According to Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants are planning to start QB Jake Fromm in Week 16.

Giants HC Joe Judge mentioned earlier this week that they were considering starting Fromm after shutting down Daniel Jones for the rest of the season.

This doesn’t come as a surprise after veteran QB Mike Glennon tossed three interceptions in Week 15 before being relieved by Fromm for the final drive of the game.

Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad last month.

In 2021, Fromm has appeared in one game and recorded six completions on 12 pass attempts (50 percent) for 82 yards and no touchdowns.

During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games.