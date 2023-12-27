Giants Starting QB Tyrod Taylor For Week 17

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced QB Tyrod Taylor will start Week 17’s game against the Rams.

Coach Daboll says Tyrod Taylor will start at QB against the Rams pic.twitter.com/fTjPL01t4h — New York Giants (@Giants) December 27, 2023

This doesn’t come as a large surprise after Taylor entered Monday’s game against the Eagles to replace Tommy DeVito.

Taylor, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in nine games and completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 725 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with 24 rushing attempts for 119 yards (5.0 YPC).