Giants Sticking With QB Russell Wilson In Week 2

Giants HC Brian Daboll informed reporters that QB Russell Wilson would remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cowboys, per Charlotte Carroll.

It’s early in the season for quarterback questions, but the Giants have opened the door to speculation already. Wilson didn’t play particularly well in a 21-6 loss to the Commanders Sunday, and Daboll didn’t commit to him in the postgame presser.

New York also reportedly had a package of plays ready for first-round QB Jaxson Dart (although he didn’t end up playing), and the rookie impressed the team enough in the preseason to earn the backup job over veteran QB Jameis Winston.

It feels like it’s just a matter of time until Dart takes over, but that will have to wait at least a week for now.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in one game for the Giants and completed 17 of 37 pass attempts for 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also added eight carries for 44 yards.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.