Giants Swap International Players On Practice Squad, Cut K Jude McAtamney

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Giants have released K Jude McAtamney from the practice squad.

To take his spot, the team signed TE Maximilian Mang to the unit. He’ll have an exemption as an international player.

McAtamney, 25, is from Derry in Northern Ireland and played Gaelic football before making the switch to American football as a kicker. He played at Chowan and Rutgers.

The Giants signed McAtamney as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and kept him on the practice squad with an international exemption.

In 2025, McAtamney has appeared in four games for the Giants and made both of his field goal attempts and nine of 12 extra points.