Giants TE Theo Johnson Likely Lost For Season

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Giants TE Theo Johnson is likely to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury suffered in Week 13.

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He appeared in the 2022 Rose Bowl, 2023 Peach Bowl, and 2024 Senior Bowl, and led the Nittany Lions in receiving touchdowns as a senior.

Johnson signed a four-year, $4.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Giants and caught 29 of 43 targets for 331 yards (11.4 YPC) and a touchdown.