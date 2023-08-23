Giants TE Tommy Sweeney Stable After Medical Event During Practice

The New York Giants informed reporters that TE Tommy Sweeney is in stable condition after suffering a medical event at practice, per Dan Duggan.

Sweeney was working to the side on the rehab field when he needed serious medical attention, according to Duggan. He was later carted off from the field, sitting up but shirtless.

It’s not clear yet what exactly happened to Sweeney. He did miss a major chunk of the 2020 season with myocarditis.

Stevens, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards.