Giants To Interview Colts DC Lou Anarumo For HC Vacancy On Tuesday

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Giants will interview Colts DC Lou Anarumo for their HC opening on Tuesday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Giants’ HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants interim HC/OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos assistant HC/ST coordinator Darren Rizzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Texans DC Matt Burke

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Vikings QB coach Josh McCown

Jaguars DC Grant Udinski

Anarumo, 59, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo was with the Bengals from 2019 to 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

After being let go by Cincinnati, Anarumo was hired by the Colts as DC

In 2025, the Colts defense ranks No. 23 in yards allowed, No. 21 in points allowed, No. 31 in passing yards allowed and No. 7 in rushing yards allowed.