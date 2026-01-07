Giants To Interview Mike McCarthy Next Week

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants and former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy have set up an interview for New York’s head coaching vacancy next week.

Here’s where the Giants’ coaching search stands:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Giants interim HC/OC Mike Kafka

Former Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce

Rams DC Chris Shula

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Texans DC Matt Burke

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Vikings QB Josh McCown

Jaguars DC Grant Udinski

Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

McCarthy, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.