Giants Tried Out TE Eric Ebron

The New York Giants brought in a group of free agents for tryouts on Monday including veteran TE Eric Ebron, according to Field Yates.

Ebron, 29, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Lions out of North Carolina back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.249 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1,590,337 for the 2017 season.

The Lions elected to pick up his fifth-year option, which would have cost them around $8,250,000 for the 2018 season. However, the Lions released Ebron before the season and he signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Colts. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers in 2020.

In 2021, Ebron appeared in eight games for the Steelers and caught 12 passes for 84 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

