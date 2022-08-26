Giants Waive WR Bailey Gaither With Failed Physical

The New York Giants waived WR Bailey Gaither on Friday with a failed physical designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

New York had claimed Gaither yesterday off of waivers from the Ravens.

Gaither, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State following the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Green Bay placed him on the reserve retired list in August and later released him from the list. Gaither then signed with the Ravens back in July before being waived during roster cuts.

During his six-year college career, Gaither recorded 135 receptions for 2,227 yards (16.5 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.