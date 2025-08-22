Giants Waive WR Montrell Washington

The New York Giants have begun making roster cuts on Friday following their preseason finale against the Patriots.

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants have placed WR Montrell Washington on waivers.

Duggan notes that Washington was an “early camp star” for the Giants. It’s possible he could be a candidate for the team’s practice squad or draw interest from other teams around the league.

Washington, 26, was drafted in the fifth round out of Samford by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,974,183, including a signing bonus of $314,183, but was later waived by the Broncos in 2023.

From there, Washington signed on with the Chiefs before eventually catching on with the Giants this past February.

In 2022, Washington appeared in 15 games and had 32 punt returns for 271 yards and 18 kick returns for 340 yards.