Giants Waiving OLB Quincy Roche

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are waiving OLB Quincy Roche.

He was claimed off of waivers at this time last year by New York and the expectation is he’ll again be a hot name on the wire.

Roche, 24, was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round out of Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Roche was claimed by the Giants and spent his rookie season in New York.

In 2021, Roche appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 38 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.