Giants Waiving TE Greg Dulcich

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants are waiving TE Greg Dulcich.

Dulcich, 25, was selected by the Broncos with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that included a $992,246 signing bonus when he was waived and claimed by the Giants in November 2024.

In 2024, Dulcich appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded five receptions for 28 yards and no touchdowns.