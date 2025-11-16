Giants Want QB Jaxson Dart To Modify Running Style

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants have been stressing to first-round QB Jaxson Dart the need to modify his running style to take less contact going forward.

Schefter says both people inside the organization and people outside the organization who are close to Dart have been giving him the same message, fueled by concern about how sustainable his penchant for taking contact is at the NFL level. The message is his availability matters more than a few extra yards here and there.

Dart is currently out this week in the concussion protocol. He’s been evaluated for concussions four times so far this season.

The point of emphasis is one of the changes the Giants are making since firing former HC Brian Daboll.

Dart, 22, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons there.

The Giants used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Dart. He signed a four-year, $16,954,982 contract that includes an $8,970,895 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2025, Dart has appeared in nine games for the Giants and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,175 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed 51 times for 251 yards and five touchdowns.