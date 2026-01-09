Giants Want To Hire John Harbaugh ‘Badly’, Interview Likely Scheduled Next Week

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that John Harbaugh is still interested in the Giants’ head-coaching job, even though there has been increasing buzz about him possibly ending up with the Dolphins.

Raanan notes that Jaxson Dart’s presence is a “significant reason” for Harbaugh’s interest in the Giants job.

From everything he’s heard, Raanan says “the Giants want Harbaugh badly.”

Harbaugh has reportedly been contacted by at least nine different teams since becoming available, so he’s clearly one of, if not, the top candidates available in this year’s market.

However, most of the buzz has centered around the Giants and Dolphins up to this point. Miami could make a compelling case for him, given his ties to owner Stephen Ross and the fact that they could hire a GM who fits what Harbaugh would prefer.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.