Giants Will Interview Interim HC Mike Kafka For HC Vacancy

Per Ryan Dunleavy, Giants interim HC Mike Kafka said he’s been told he will get an interview for the team’s HC vacancy.

Kafka took over for the team’s final seven games of the season, where they went 2-5 but won their final two games.

Kafka, 38, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach. Kafka served as the team’s interim HC for the final seven games of the 2025 season when Brian Daboll was fired.

In 2025, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 16 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards and No. 10 in passing yards. The Giants were 2-5 in the seven games Kafka served as head coach.