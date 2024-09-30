Giants Worked Out Eight Players

The New York Giants hosted eight players for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

QB C.J. Beathard WR Kearis Jackson DB Lamar Jackson WR Joseph Ngata WR Joseph Scates CB Greg Stroman WR Bryan Thompson WR Seth Williams

Art Stapleton reports the team opted to sign Kearis Jackson to their practice squad.

Beathard, 30, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.

Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with the team for one more season.

In 2023, Beathard appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 349 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

