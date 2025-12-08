Giants Worked Out Five Defensive Free Agents

The New York Giants hosted a group of defensive free agents for tryouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

LB Xavier Carlton DE Keith Cooper DT Keith Randolph DL Casey Rogers NT Kevin Strong

Of this group, the Giants opted to sign Rogers to their practice squad earlier today.

Rogers, 26, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2024 draft. He was let go at the end of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

New York promoted him from the practice squad in December but cut him loose earlier this week. He was later claimed off waivers by the Bills before being waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Rogers appeared in two games for the Giants but didn’t record any stats.