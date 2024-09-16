The New York Giants worked out four kickers on Monday as they look for a replacement for K Graham Gano while he recovers from hamstring and groin injuries, per Mike Garafolo.

The full list includes:

Bullock, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He spent three years in Houston before signing on with the Jets in 2016.

Bullock had brief stints with the Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers during the 2017 season. Cincinnati brought him back on a two-year extension in 2018.

He then joined the Titans on a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed for the following season on a multi-year deal. However, Tennessee released last offseason.

Bullock signed to the Giants’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster.

In 2023, Bullock appeared in six games for the Giants and converted 5 of 6 field goal attempts and all 10 extra point tries.