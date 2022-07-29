Giants Worked Out RB Devontae Booker

The New York Giants brought in free agent RB Devontae Booker for a workout on Friday, according to Field Yates.

Booker, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million rookie contract and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2020. The Giants signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $2 million next season when the Giants released him in March.

In 2021, Booker appeared in 16 games and recorded 145 rushing attempts for 593 yards (4.1 YPC) to go along with 40 receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns.