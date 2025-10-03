Giants Worked Out Six Including QB Tanner Mordecai

The New York Giants brought in a group of free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Pat Leonard.

The full list includes:

QB Seth Henigan QB Tanner Mordecai WR Samori Toure WR Mike Woods WR Rakim Jarrett WR Brandon Johnson

Mordecai, 25, began his college career at Oklahoma back in 2018. He spent three years there before transferring to SMU in 2021. After two years as a starter at SMU, Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin in 2023.

Mordecai wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2024. He later signed on with the 49ers and was eventually added to their practice squad before returning to San Francisco on a futures contract this past January.

The 49ers released Mordecai coming out of the preseason.

In total, Mordecai threw for 9,857 yards while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to go along with 85 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 606 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jarrett, 24, wound up going undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster coming out of the preseason.

Tampa Bay opted to move on from Jarrett during the preseason and he later had a brief stint with the Steelers.

In 2024, Jarrett appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers, making two starts and recording nine receptions for 124 yard receiving and no touchdowns.