Giants Worked Out Three RBs Including Darrell Henderson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants brought in three running backs for workouts on Tuesday including Darrell Henderson, Nate McCrary, and Abram Smith.

If Henderson is signed, this would be his third team this year, although he never suited up for the Jaguars after being claimed off waivers from the Rams due to an illness.

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson a few weeks ago. He was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again.

In 2022, Henderson has appeared in 10 games for the Rams and rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 102 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.