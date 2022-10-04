Giants Working Out QBs Jake Fromm & A.J. McCarron

Jeremy Fowler reports that free agent QB Jake Fromm is among the players working out for the Giants on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo adds that the Giants are also working out free agent QB A.J. McCarron Tuesday.

New York is dealing with injuries at quarterback to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, which means Davis Webb could be next in line to start if they’re unable to suit up against the Packers in London.

Fromm notably played for Giants HC Brian Daboll while they were together in Buffalo.

Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad last year and made some appearances for them.

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 45 percent of his passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed for 65 yards.

During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games.

McCarron, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,401,652 contract after winning a grievance against the Bengals that stemmed from the team’s decision to place him on the non-football injury list (NFI) at the start of training camp.

The Bills later signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract before trading him to the Raiders in 2018 for a fifth-round pick. The Raiders released him in 2019 and he later caught on with the Texans before re-signing to a one-year extension last offseason.

The Falcons signed McCarron to a one-year contract last April.

For his career, McCarron has appeared in 17 games for the Bengals, Raiders, and Texans and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 68 yards and one touchdown.