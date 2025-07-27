Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Suffers Torn Achilles

Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s practice, according to Dan Duggan.

Ford-Wheaton previously missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason.

You can expect the Giants to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Ford-Wheaton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Giants.

In 2024, Ford-Wheaton appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded five tackles on special teams.