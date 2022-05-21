Giants WR Kadarius Toney Had ‘Minor’ Knee Surgery, Expected Back For Training Camp

Pat Leonard reports that Giants WR Kadarius Toney had a minor arthroscopic procedure on his knee but is still expected to be ready for training camp.

Toney had previously been absent from the Giants’ voluntary portion minicamp this offseason under new HC Brian Daboll.

Toney, 23, is a former No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that includes a $7,337,825 signing bonus. The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Toney appeared in 10 games and recorded 39 receptions for 420 yards (10.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.