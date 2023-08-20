‘Growing Sense’ Josh Jacobs Will Report To Raiders Before Week 1

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, there’s a “growing sense in league circles” that Raiders franchise RB Josh Jacobs will end his holdout and report to the team before the start of the regular season.

Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tender, which led to some speculation that the Raiders could opt to pull the tender at some point.

However, that seems highly unlikely at this point.

Jacobs has been subject to mandatory fines of $50,000 per day for every day he’s missed.

The Raiders and Jacobs were unable to reach an extension before the deadline but the Giants may have provided the two parties a blueprint for a deal after they gave Saquon Barkley some additional incentives in his deal.

Jacobs is in line to make $10.09 million fully guaranteed under the franchise tag.

Jacobs, 25, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season this offseason.

Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Jacobs appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 53 receptions for 400 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.