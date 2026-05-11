Raiders Waive WR Brenden Rice, Sign LB Cameron McGrone

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve placed WR Brenden Rice on waivers and signed LB Cameron McGrone.

Rice, 24, is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice. He is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.

However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason. He signed with New England’s practice squad in November but was released a week later. He caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad last month, but was cut loose this week.

In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.

During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.

McGrone, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season before releasing him in September. He later caught up with the Browns last year.

In 2025, McGrone appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded two total tackles.