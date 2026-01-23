Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Declares For 2026 Draft

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza announced on his Instagram that he’s officially declaring for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

This isn’t much of a surprise for the Heisman Winner and National Champion, but it’s now official. He’s widely expected to be the top signal caller in the upcoming draft with a real chance to be the first overall pick.

Mendoza, 21, began his college career at Cal before transferring to Indiana after two seasons. He is currently a junior and would have eligibility left should he consider returning to college.

In 2025, Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards while completing 71.5 percent of his passes to go along with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns.