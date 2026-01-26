Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. Declares For 2026 Draft

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cooper, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 80th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Indianapolis, Indiana. He committed to Indiana and stayed there four seasons, leading the team in yards his senior year.

In his collegiate career, Cooper appeared in 42 games over four seasons. He caught 115 passes for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.