Initial Diagnosis For Jets QB Justin Fields Is Dislocated Toe

Update:

Rich Cimini reports that the Jets don’t believe the toe injury for QB Justin Fields is significant and that he shouldn’t be sidelined too long.

Cimini adds the team is hopeful Fields will be ready to start in Week 1 against the Steelers.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets QB Justin Fields has initially been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, and that it’s not his big toe on his right foot.

Tom Pelissero reports X-rays were negative for a fracture and Fields is getting an MRI. However, both reporters say the team is still gathering information to determine the severity and how much time Fields will miss.

Overall it sounds like the Jets dodged a bullet to their starting quarterback and the injury is not as bad as it could have been. Fields left practice shortly after it began this morning with the injury.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Fields as the news is available.