Initial Tests Indicate Jets LT Mekhi Becton Has MCL Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that initial tests on Jets’ LT Mekhi Becton indicate that he may have suffered an MCL sprain during the team’s season opener against the Panthers.

Becton will undergo further testing on Monday, but it appears as though there’s a chance he avoided the dreaded ACL tear.

Becton, 22, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Becton appeared in fourteen games for the Jets, making thirteen starts at left tackle.

We will have more on Becton as the news becomes available.