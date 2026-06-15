J.K. Dobbins Had Deal In Place With Jaguars Before Re-Signing With Broncos

Per Luca Evans of the Denver Post, Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins was on the verge of signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency this past March before returning to Denver.

A source told Evans that a deal was essentially “done” with the Jaguars before Denver came back around. The two sides ultimately worked out a two-year, $16 million deal with $8 million guaranteed.

Evans notes the Broncos explored other options but ultimately thought that Dobbins was better than anyone else available, as long as he could stay healthy which has been a major caveat in his career so far.

The Jaguars were looking for a replacement for RB Travis Etienne and ultimately ended up reuniting RB Chris Rodriguez with HC Liam Coen, who coached him at Kentucky.

Dobbins, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

The Chargers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins in 2025 at a value of $1.644 million. He then signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Broncos.

He was testing the market again after playing out that deal when the Broncos brought him back on a two-year, $16 million contract.

In 2025, Dobbins appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and rushed 153 times for 772 yards (5.0 YPC) and four touchdowns to go along with 11 catches on 14 targets for 37 yards.