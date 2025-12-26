Jadeveon Clowney Interested In Re-Signing With Cowboys For 2026

Cowboys veteran EDGE Jadeveon Clowney told reporters that he is pretty sure he’ll return for the 2026 season and he would be interested in returning to Dallas.

“Oh yeah, if they’re willing to bring me back, but, yeah, I’m pretty sure I’m definitely gonna play,” Clowney said, via DallasCowboys.com. “I got a lot left in the tank. I ain’t gonna go sit on my couch. I’m gonna stay ready. Maybe sign a little bit earlier, and I’m trying to go to camp next year so I can get the rust off me and get going. I’m looking forward to it.”

Clowney has routinely signed late in the summer and missed a good amount of training camp the last few years. However, it sounds like he’s open to adjusting that to get up to speed even faster.

Clowney, 32, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option, which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September 2020 for him to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal before joining the Panthers last offseason on a two-year contract. However, Carolina released him after one season.

He signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys worth $3.5 million that can be worth up to $6 million with incentives for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making five starts and recording 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.