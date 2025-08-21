Jadeveon Clowney Talking With Teams, Plans To Sign Imminently

Aaron Wilson says veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney is in talks with teams currently and plans to pick a destination before the start of the season.

Right on cue, Clowney is now ready to sign with training camps around the league wrapping up. There were a handful of squads reportedly interested in the veteran pass rusher this summer after he was somewhat surprisingly cut by the Panthers.

Clowney, 32, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option, which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September 2020 for him to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal before joining the Panthers last offseason on a two-year contract. However, Carolina released him after one season.

In 2024, Clowney appeared in and started 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.