Jaguars Activate G A.J. Cann From COVID-19 List, Waive OLB Aaron Patrick

The Jaguars announced they have activated G A.J. Cann from the COVID-19 list.

In a corresponding move, Jacksonville waived OLB Aaron Patrick.

Cann, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,081,596 contract before returning to Jacksonville on a three-year contract worth just over $15 million in 2019.

Cann is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Cann appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, making 15 starts for them.