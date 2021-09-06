Jaguars Activate G A.J. Cann From COVID-19 List, Waive OLB Aaron Patrick

The Jaguars announced they have activated G A.J. Cann from the COVID-19 list.
We have activated OL A.J. Cann from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waived DE/OLB Aaron Patrick.
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 6, 2021
In a corresponding move, Jacksonville waived OLB Aaron Patrick.
Cann, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,081,596 contract before returning to Jacksonville on a three-year contract worth just over $15 million in 2019.
Cann is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
In 2020, Cann appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, making 15 starts for them.
