Jaguars Activate QB Jake Luton From COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially activated QB Jake Luton from the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated QB Jake Luton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) July 29, 2021

Luton, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.

During his college career at Idaho and Oregon State, Luton threw for 5,630 yards while completing 62.2 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 29 games.