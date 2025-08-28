Jaguars Add Two To Practice Squad Including WR Erik Ezukanma

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed DL Matt Dickerson and WR Erik Ezukanma to the practice squad.

Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:

WR Chandler Brayboy OL Jerome Carvin LB Branson Combs QB Seth Henigan TE Patrick Herbert RB Ja’Quinden Jackson OL Ricky Lee CB Keni-H Lovely TE Quintin Morris DB Jabbar Muhammad DL Keivie Rose DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig WR Dorian Singer OL Sal Wormley WR Erik Ezukanma DL Matt Dickerson

Ezukanma, 25, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech. The Dolphins selected him with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ezukanma was in the third year of a four-year, $4,384,990 contract that included a $724,990 signing bonus when the Dolphins waived him and brought him back to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit for the rest of the season.

The Dolphins waived Ezukanma again coming out of the preseason in 2025.

For his career, Ezukanma has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught one of four targets for three yards while added five rush attempts for 22 yards.