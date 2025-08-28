Jaguars Add Two To Practice Squad Including WR Erik Ezukanma

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed DL Matt Dickerson and WR Erik Ezukanma to the practice squad.
Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Chandler Brayboy
- OL Jerome Carvin
- LB Branson Combs
- QB Seth Henigan
- TE Patrick Herbert
- RB Ja’Quinden Jackson
- OL Ricky Lee
- CB Keni-H Lovely
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Jabbar Muhammad
- DL Keivie Rose
- DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
- WR Dorian Singer
- OL Sal Wormley
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- DL Matt Dickerson
Ezukanma, 25, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech. The Dolphins selected him with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ezukanma was in the third year of a four-year, $4,384,990 contract that included a $724,990 signing bonus when the Dolphins waived him and brought him back to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit for the rest of the season.
The Dolphins waived Ezukanma again coming out of the preseason in 2025.
For his career, Ezukanma has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught one of four targets for three yards while added five rush attempts for 22 yards.
