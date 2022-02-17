Jaguars Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Thursday the new coaching staff for 2022 under HC Doug Pederson.
Introducing Doug Pederson’s 2022 coaching staff!#DUUUVAL
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 17, 2022
The full staff under Pederson includes:
- OC Press Taylor
- DC Mike Caldwell
- ST coordinator Heath Farwell
- Passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter
- QB coach Mike McCoy
- OL coach Phil Rauscher
- WR coach Chris Jackson
- TE coach Richard Angulo
- RB coach Bernie Parmalee
- Assistant QB coach Andrew Breiner
- Assistant WR coach Will Harriger
- Assistant OL coach Todd Washington
- Offensive QC coach Nick Williams
- Senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton
- DL coach Brentson Buckner
- OLB coach Bill Shuey
- ILB coach Tony Gilbert
- Safeties coach Cody Grimm
- CB coach/defensive pass game coordinator Deshea Townsend
- Assistant DL coach Rory Segrest
- Defensive QC coach Patrick Reilly
- Assistant ST coach Luke Thompson
- Assistant to the HC ElizaBeth Mayers
- Director of team administration Tyler Wolf
Caldwell, 50, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 1993. He played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears and Panthers.
Caldwell took his first coaching job with the Eagles in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach. From there, he worked for the Cardinals and Jets before the Buccaneers hired him as their inside linebackers coach in 2019.
