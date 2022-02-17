Jaguars Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Thursday the new coaching staff for 2022 under HC Doug Pederson.

Introducing Doug Pederson’s 2022 coaching staff!#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 17, 2022

The full staff under Pederson includes:

OC Press Taylor

DC Mike Caldwell

ST coordinator Heath Farwell

Passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter

QB coach Mike McCoy

OL coach Phil Rauscher

WR coach Chris Jackson

TE coach Richard Angulo

RB coach Bernie Parmalee

Assistant QB coach Andrew Breiner

Assistant WR coach Will Harriger

Assistant OL coach Todd Washington

Offensive QC coach Nick Williams

Senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton

DL coach Brentson Buckner

OLB coach Bill Shuey

ILB coach Tony Gilbert

Safeties coach Cody Grimm

CB coach/defensive pass game coordinator Deshea Townsend

Assistant DL coach Rory Segrest

Defensive QC coach Patrick Reilly

Assistant ST coach Luke Thompson

Assistant to the HC ElizaBeth Mayers

Director of team administration Tyler Wolf

Caldwell, 50, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 1993. He played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears and Panthers.

Caldwell took his first coaching job with the Eagles in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach. From there, he worked for the Cardinals and Jets before the Buccaneers hired him as their inside linebackers coach in 2019.