Jaguars Announce Four Roster Moves, Place LB Foyesade Oluokun On Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed TE Josiah Deguara to the 53-man roster.

In correspondence, the Jaguars placed LB Foyesade Oluokun on injured reserve. Additionally, Jacksonville elevated CB Christian Braswell and LB Tanner Muse to the active roster for Week 4.

Deguara, 27, was a two-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors last season. The Packers selected him with the No. 94 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Deguara signed a four-year, $4,547,766 rookie contract that included an $867,467 signing bonus. He played out the final year of his contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year, $1.3 million with Jacksonville in March.

He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2023, Deguara appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 65 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

In 2024, Deguara has appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded one catch for eight yards.