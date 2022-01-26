Jaguars Bringing In Nathaniel Hackett For Second Interview

Eugene Frennett reports Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett will have a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their HC vacancy.

Hackett joins Colts DC Matt Eberflus and Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich as finalists for the position.

Reports from earlier in the day said that the Jaguars were working to finalize a deal with Leftwich. However, it appears Jacksonville isn’t ready to hire someone just yet.

The full list of Jaguars HC interviews includes:

Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Finalist)

(Finalist) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Scheduled)

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.