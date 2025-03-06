Jaguars C Mitch Morse Announces Retirement

Per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Jaguars C Mitch Morse announced his retirement on Instagram on Thursday.

Morse, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs and signed with the Bills on a four-year, $44 million deal in 2019.

The Bills convinced Morse to take a $2 million pay cut to remain with the team in 2021 and he then signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension with Buffalo back in 2022. The Bills cut him loose in March 2024 and he signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jaguars.

In his career, Morse appeared in 143 games over 10 seasons for the Chiefs, Bills and Jaguars. He started all 143 games at center and made the Pro Bowl once in 2022 with Buffalo.