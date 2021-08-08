Jaguars Claim CB Lorenzo Burns Off Waivers From Cardinals

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have claimed CB Lorenzo Burns off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

The @Jaguars have claimed CB Lorenzo Burns off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 8, 2021

Burns, 23, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona back in May. He was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list a few days ago before being waived by the team.

During his college career, Burns recorded 191 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, nine interceptions, 26 pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.