Jaguars Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off of waivers from the Saints on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed with the practice squad. The Saints signed him off of the Jaguars’ practice squad before waiving him last week.

In 2021, Ozigbo has appeared in two games for the Saints and rushed for -3 yards on one carry to go along with one reception for seven yards receiving and no touchdowns.